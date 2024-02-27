Countries provide aid to Gaza and Lebanon amid Israel's continued aggression

Shafaq News/ Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, and France joined forces in a humanitarian aid mission to assist the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, Iraq extended aid to displaced families residing along the Lebanese border areas.

Six C130 aircraft, including three from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and three from the UAE, Egypt, and France, departed from the Jordanian capital, Amman. "The collaborative effort aimed to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents, forming part of an international initiative involving supportive nations." Jordan News Agency reported.

King Abdullah II actively participated in the airdrop operations, as confirmed by a statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The Egyptian Armed Forces also affirmed their involvement in the airdrop operation, where aid was directly delivered to the Gaza Strip's population by dropping it along the coast. The operation, conducted without parachute guidance devices, necessitated low-altitude flights.

The aid dropped encompassed relief and food supplies, including high-nutrition ready-made meals. Specifically, one aircraft was designated for the private Jordan field hospital in southern Gaza, addressing critical shortages of essential materials by supplying relief, medical provisions, health supplies, and fuel.

On Sunday, the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, warned that famine is stalking Gaza as aid agencies struggle to deliver food to the north of the enclave.

Lazzarini said that humanitarian aid has not reached people in northern Gaza for more than a month.

Figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that at least 500,000 people are facing famine while nearly the entire population of Gaza, 2.3 million people, is experiencing acute food shortage.

On the other hand, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced its preparations to deliver tons of food and relief aid to families displaced along the Lebanese-Palestinian border due to extensive Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, the association detailed the transportation of over 18 tons of humanitarian aid to Baghdad International Airport. The aid is set to be loaded onto two planes, scheduled to depart for Rafic Hariri Airport in Lebanon tomorrow.

The Lebanese Red Cross will oversee the aid distribution to displaced families.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, about 90,000 people have been displaced from the border region.