Iraq, Turkiye, Qatar, UAE sign quadripartite agreement for Development Road project

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led the signing ceremony of a significant quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Baghdad on Monday, involving Iraq, Turkiye, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The MoU aims to bolster cooperation regarding the Development Road project, drawing the participation of high-ranking delegates from both Turkish and Iraqi sides.

Iraqi Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muhaibis and Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdul Qadir Uraloglu signed the memorandum on behalf of their countries.

Representing Qatar was Minister of Transportation Jassem bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, while Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui signed on behalf of the UAE. Both ministers arrived earlier today in Baghdad for specialized discussions between Iraq and Turkiye.

The MoU outlines the commitment of the signatory countries to establish necessary frameworks for the project's implementation.

The Development Road initiative, first proposed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during his diplomatic visit to Ankara a year ago, has emerged as a beacon of strategic importance. Envisioned as a transformative transportation corridor, it garners increased attention as both Iraq and Turkiye aim to bolster regional connectivity and foster economic growth.

In this complex geopolitical landscape, Erdogan's vision of positioning Turkiye as a pivotal nexus for energy and trade resonates with Al-Sudani's ambition to leverage Iraq's strategic geographical position, rekindling its historic role as a bridge between East and West.

Observers suggest that projects like this would become increasingly attractive to trade movements between East and West if Baghdad and Ankara effectively promoted and solidified its success.

The project, known for its railway lines, highways, and the expansion of the Grand Faw port, will facilitate shipping operations between Asia and Turkiye via Basra to the Turkish border and from there to European territories.

Observers note that the "Development Road," estimated at around $17 billion, represents a rare opportunity for Iraqis and Turks to advance their plans amid the tense atmosphere in the Red Sea and Suez Canal toward the project's success.