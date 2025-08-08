Germany halts military exports to Israel

Shafaq News – Berlin

On Friday, Germany decided to suspend military equipment exports to Israel, particularly items that could be used in operations within the Gaza Strip.

The decision follows the Israeli government's approval of an expanded military campaign aimed at fully occupying Gaza.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that while Israel has “the right to defend itself” against what he described as Hamas terrorism, the release of hostages and progress toward a ceasefire—now in its 22nd month—remain Berlin’s top priorities.

"The harshest Israeli military operation, approved by the Israeli government, makes it difficult for Germany to see how these objectives can be achieved," Merz added, expressing deep concern over the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

While emphasizing Israel's responsibility to address civilian needs in Gaza, the chancellor renewed calls to allow unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, including shipments from the United Nations and NGOs. He also urged Israel to refrain from taking further steps toward the annexation of the West Bank.

German Finance Minister and Deputy Chancellor Lars Klingbeil described Merz’s decision as “the right one,” citing the "unbearable" humanitarian crisis in Gaza and holding the Israeli government largely accountable for the situation.

Germany's suspension of arms exports is seen as a setback for Israel’s armored forces, as the German-made MTU engines used in Merkava tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers are among the most frequently damaged military assets in Gaza and southern Lebanon. Hundreds of such vehicles have reportedly sustained damage or been completely destroyed in recent battles.