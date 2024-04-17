Lufthansa extends the cancellation of its flights to Tehran

Shafaq News/ The German airline Lufthansa extended the suspension of its flights to the Iranian capital, Tehran, until the end of April due to ongoing security concerns in the region.

The company said it will maintain the cancellation of all flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30, including all Iranian airspace.

The company had already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18, saying it would not use Iranian airspace. It also halted its flights to Erbil, Jordan, and Israel following the Iranian attack on Israel on Saturday night, but it resumed them yesterday, Tuesday.

The group, which includes the German flagship carrier and Swiss and Austrian airlines, said in a statement that it continuously evaluates the security situation in the Middle East and is in close contact with authorities.

Last week, airlines worldwide were rerouting and canceling services due to the escalation in the Middle East after Iran on Saturday night launched a large wave of around 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory toward Israel, in the first-ever direct attack by the Islamic Republic, triggering air raid sirens throughout the country early Sunday as the military worked to intercept the Iranian projectiles.