ISIS sniper killed in clashes in Samarra

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that the Federal Police surrounded a "terrorist cell," killing one of its members.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Major General Mokdad Meri, stated that "a force from the Federal Police, supported by intelligence units and drones, managed to besiege a terrorist group consisting of 3 members in the Al-Sa'ayouia area in Samarra."

He explained that the security operation resulted in the killing of one member of this cell, the arrest of two others, and the seizure of 4 explosive belts and three tunnels used by terrorist gangs.

Meri pointed out that this operation is part of ongoing preemptive operations to "dry up terrorism sources based on accurate intelligence information and distinguished field effort."

In a related context, a security source informed Shafaq News agency that the slain member of this cell was the leader of the sniper battalion in the ISIS organization.

Earlier today, an anonymous security source told Shafaq News agency that a security force set up an ambush for ISIS elements in the Al-Mu'tasim district in Samarra, engaging in armed clashes with ISIS members, leading to the arrest of two of them.

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians.

The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a U.N. report said.