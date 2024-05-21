Archaeologists begin restoration work at the ancient Jerwan aqueduct: official

Shafaq News/ The Duhok Antiquities Directorate on Tuesday said it has proceeded with restoration works at the Jerwan archaeological site in the Sheikhan district, east of the Governorate.

Bekas Brifkani, head of the directorate, told Shafaq News Agency that the project aims to ensure the site's safety and improve its visual appeal. "Currently, a team of 25 individuals, including archaeologists and specialists in antiquities, are working on the project," he said.

Brifkani highlighted the significance of the dilapidated site, saying iy is "one of Duhok's most critical archaeological treasures."

"Built over 2700 years ago by the Assyrian king Sennacherib, the site functioned as an aqueduct, supplying water to the ancient city of Nineveh," he explained. "The project is a collaborative effort between the Duhok Antiquities Directorate, UNESCO, the International Labour Organization, and the European Union."