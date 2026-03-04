Iran-backed factions risk dragging Iraq into regional war, says al-Alusi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq could be dragged into a widening regional conflict due to the expanding influence of Iran-aligned armed factions, politician Mithal al-Alusi warned Wednesday, arguing that state authority is eroding under external pressure.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News that while Iraq is not officially involved in the current war, developments on the ground reveal “the state’s inability to curb militias loyal to Tehran.”

He alleged that “some factions operate under the supervision of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with political, parliamentary and media roles distributed to preserve Iranian leverage inside Iraq and across the region.”

Al-Alusi further claimed that certain groups include members from Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, suggesting they could be mobilized to target those countries as part of a broader regional escalation.

He argued that Iraq’s executive and legislative institutions have become constrained by Iranian influence, exposing the country to potential military, financial and diplomatic retaliation while weakening domestic stability.

Referring to repeated strikes in the Kurdistan Region, al-Alusi said the attacks aim to undermine Kurdish leadership and consolidate Tehran’s influence. He dismissed claims by armed factions that operations near Erbil were linked to the USconsulate, describing them as a “pretext.”