Baghdad restores public access to Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities began removing barriers at Baghdad’s Green Zone, a security source informed Shafaq News on Wednesday, clearing the way for reopening the area to the public.

Concrete blocks had been installed at the Green Zone entrances in recent days as part of heightened security measures following the outbreak of the US-Iran war. The steps coincided with protests near the zone condemning the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and attempts by demonstrators to reach the US embassy.