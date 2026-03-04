President Barzani to Iran’s FM: Kurdistan will not join regional war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Region will not be a party to the ongoing conflict between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the statement came during a phone call between the two officials, in which they discussed ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region and reviewed recent regional developments and their implications.

سەرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و وەزيرى دەرەوەى ئێران پێشهاته‌كانى ناوچه‌كه‌ تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/7O8xyEvFhX pic.twitter.com/BDJvEFzbe7 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 4, 2026

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability and underscored the need to protect border security to prevent any attempts to destabilize the region or escalate tensions.

Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would remain a “stabilizing actor” and support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and keeping the region out of wider war.

Erbil has faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the outbreak of US-Israeli strikes on Iran last weekend, targeting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport and headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties critical of Tehran.