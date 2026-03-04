Drone crashes into Erbil housing complex

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone crashed on Wednesday inside the Pope Francis residential complex in Erbil’s Ankawa district, as the Kurdistan Region’s capital faced renewed aerial attacks, a security source told Shafaq News.

No official details were released on material damage.

Earlier today, a series of explosions was heard across Erbil. A security source said the attacks left two civilians wounded.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said the number of drone and missile attacks targeting the city has exceeded 100 since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran, adding that the strikes remain ongoing. He placed responsibility on the Iraqi federal government.