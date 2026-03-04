US Navy to escort oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

The US army ended “Iranian threats against the American people,” hitting about 2,000 targets and destroying hundreds of drones, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

In press remarks, Leavitt pointed out that the US Navy would begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington would not allow Iran to control the waterway.

US President Donald Trump held talks with Kurdish leaders regarding the US base in the Kurdistan Region. However, Leavitt noted that reports stating Trump had approved arming Kurdish forces were incorrect, and that deploying US troops inside Iran is not part of the current operational plans, though no military option is ruled out.

She further indicated that more than 17,500 Americans had returned from the Middle East to the United States since the start of the operation, stressing that the US administration remains in contact with regional allies to prioritize the return of American citizens.

.@PressSec: "Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, more than 17,500 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East, with over 8,500 American citizens returning home to the United States just yesterday alone. If you are a U.S. citizen in the Middle East looking to… https://t.co/wV0Ntnhhu3 pic.twitter.com/hutxTpuXkA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 4, 2026

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on targets across Iran, causing damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the army. Iran later responded to the US-Israeli strikes, triggering widespread repercussions across eight countries in the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.