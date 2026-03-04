Three dead in twin Israeli attacks across Beirut

Three dead in twin Israeli attacks across Beirut
2026-03-04T21:20:03+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut on Wednesday, including a strike on a vehicle on the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport, as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies.

In a post on X, Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the strike targeted a Hezbollah operative. Media reports indicated that the individual targeted in the attack oversaw fire operations within Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry later reported that the strike claimed three lives and wounded six others.

Meanwhile, the second strike struck a residential house in the Choueifat area, south of the Lebanese capital. No further casualties were reported, and the Lebanese government has yet to respond to both incidents.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon