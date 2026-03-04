Three dead in twin Israeli attacks across Beirut
Shafaq News- Beirut
Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut on Wednesday, including a strike on a vehicle on the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport, as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies.
In a post on X, Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the strike targeted a Hezbollah operative. Media reports indicated that the individual targeted in the attack oversaw fire operations within Hezbollah.
#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع استهدف قبل قليل أحد عناصر حزب الله في منطقة بيروت. يتبع— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 4, 2026
The Lebanese Health Ministry later reported that the strike claimed three lives and wounded six others.
Meanwhile, the second strike struck a residential house in the Choueifat area, south of the Lebanese capital. No further casualties were reported, and the Lebanese government has yet to respond to both incidents.