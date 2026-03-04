Iran threatens Israeli Dimona reactor if US tries regime change

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will target Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor if the United States and Israel pursue a regime-change strategy against Tehran, a senior Iranian military official told Iran Nuances on Wednesday.

The Dimona facility in the Negev desert is Israel’s main nuclear research center and is associated with its undeclared nuclear program.

The official added that if Washington and Israel move forward with such a scenario, Iran’s “final effective missiles” would also target all energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

"This is a scenario we have already prepared for."

While US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the strikes were “not a so-called regime change war,” President Donald Trump, as the war on Iran began on February 28, urged the Iranian people to “take over your government” once the strikes cease, telling them it would be “probably your only chance for generations.”