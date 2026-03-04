Iran attacks Kurdish opposition base in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iran on Thursday struck a Kurdish opposition base in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced.

In a statement, the headquarters, which is the unified combat command of Iran’s armed forces, said it attacked the base with three missiles but provided no further details.

No casualties were reported.

A source told Shafaq News that a headquarters belonging to the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Society of Revolutionary Toilers) in the Zargwizlah area of the province was targeted in an attack of unknown nature.

The strike followed reports that thousands of Iranian Kurdish fighters had crossed from Iraq into Iran to launch a ground offensive, although both the party and the Kurdistan Regional Government denied those accounts.

Earlier on Wednesday, a rocket strike also hit Surdas camp in Dukan district, which hosts fighters from the party.