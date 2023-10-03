KRI's Importers and Exporters Union explores expanding relations with Iran

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region of Iraq's Importers and Exporters Union affirmed today, Tuesday, its commitment to expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran across various dimensions, including economic and trade, during a press conference attended by Mustafa Sheikh Abdul Rahman, the President of the Kurdistan Importers and Exporters Union.

Mustafa Sheikh Abdul Rahman stated that "the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and the Islamic Republic of Iran are working towards enhancing their bilateral relations in various aspects for their mutual benefit."

"We are currently seeking to expand the trade exchange between Iran and the Region, especially in al-Sulaymaniyah, through the second visit of the Iranian President's advisor and the responsible person for free zones in Iran, Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki."

He emphasized, "We are also aiming to capitalize on the trade exchange with the free zones in Iran and provide what Kurdish investors need for trade with the free zone," noting that "the Union has held and will continue to hold several bilateral meetings with the Iranian President's advisor to outline plans and mechanisms for expanding and developing trade exchange between KRI's traders and the free zone in Iran."

Earlier, the Iranian Consul in al-Sulaymaniyah, Mohammad Mahmoudian, confirmed that the volume of trade exchange between Iran and the Region has exceeded two billion dollars.