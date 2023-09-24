KRI, Iran's bilateral trade surpasses $2 billion in six months

Shafaq News / Iranian Consul Mohammad Mahmoudian revealed that the volume of trade between the Kurdistan Region and Iran has surpassed $2 billion over the past six months.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mahmoudian extended an invitation to all companies and investors in al-Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region to participate in the upcoming trade and economic exhibition set to take place in Tehran at the beginning of the next month.

He emphasized, "Iran and the Kurdistan Region aim to increase the volume of trade between the two sides through the shared border spanning approximately 580 kilometers across six border crossings."

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has completed its preparations to host the largest trade exhibition on the third of October, with the participation of major countries and corporations. Hence, we extend an official invitation on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran to all companies and investors in al-Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region to participate in this significant economic event."

Mahmoudian clarified, "during the first half of this year, the volume of trade between the region and Iran amounted to approximately $2.5 billion, and we are now working to further increase this amount through exhibitions and other joint initiatives."

Regarding the facilitations required for Kurdish investors interested in investing in Iran, the Iranian Consul affirmed, "One of the reasons for our presence in al-Sulaymaniyah is to facilitate the requirements of investors from both sides, and we are fully prepared to ease all investment-related needs."