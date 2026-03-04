Iran Kurdish opposition denies launching attack from Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

An Iranian Kurdish opposition party on Thursday denied reports that its fighters had launched a ground attack into Iran from Iraqi territory.

A senior official from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Society of Revolutionary Toilers) told Shafaq News that claims circulating about opposition forces moving into Iran were “false and baseless.”

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Aziz Ahmad later also said in a statement that "not a single Iraqi Kurd has crossed the border."

Not a single Iraqi Kurd has crossed the border.This is patently false. https://t.co/MOFdlcvQ9N — Aziz Ahmad (@azizkahmad) March 4, 2026

Axios and Fox News, citing US officials, earlier reported that thousands of Iranian Kurdish fighters had launched a ground offensive into northwestern Iran. Still, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the US military was not arming any rebellion inside Iran, though he noted that other parts of the US government could be involved in different activities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian official as saying the border in Ilam province remains “completely secure,” accusing the United States and Israel of attempting to undermine public morale after failing to achieve battlefield objectives.