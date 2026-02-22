Iraqi Kurdistan to avoid any Middle East war, KRG minister says

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, must be kept away from the risk of war amid a potential US-Iran confrontation, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed said on Sunday.

Ahmed told reporters that “Kurdistan will not be a source of threat to any country,” adding that the Region seeks stable and friendly relations with its neighbors.

US President Donald Trump said on February 19 that Iran had 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” or face consequences, while Tehran reaffirmed its right to continue uranium enrichment. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

The two sides resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

