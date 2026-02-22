President Barzani condoles Iraq’s Central Bank governor
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended condolences to Iraqi Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq over the death of his brother Munim.
On X, Barzani expressed sympathy to Al-Alaq and his family and prayed for mercy for the deceased and patience for his relatives.
نعزي معالي الأخ العزيز السيد علي العلاق، محافظ البنك المركزي العراقي وآل العلاق، بوفاة شقيقهم المرحوم منعم العلاق، ونشاطرهم جميعًا الأحزان في هذا المصاب الأليم.نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان.إنا لله وإنا…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 22, 2026