President Barzani condoles Iraq’s Central Bank governor

2026-02-22T12:49:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended condolences to Iraqi Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq over the death of his brother Munim.

On X, Barzani expressed sympathy to Al-Alaq and his family and prayed for mercy for the deceased and patience for his relatives.

