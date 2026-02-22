Iran exports to Iraq hit $7.9B over ten months

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq ranked second among Iran’s top export destinations over the past ten months, importing $7.917 billion in goods, Iranian trade data showed.

According to the data, Iraq accounted for 17.59% of Tehran's total exports, trailing only China, and surpassing the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and Afghanistan.

Data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed Iraq was also one of the leading buyers of Iranian agricultural and food products over the past years, importing between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion during the first eleven months of 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of Iran’s exports in that category.