SDF refutes claims of moving oil equipment to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday rejected claims that they moved equipment from the Rmelan oil fields in northeastern Syria toward the Kurdistan Region, calling the reports false and aimed at stirring tensions.

SDF spokesman Farhad Shami, speaking to the German Press Agency (DPA), described the allegations as “fabricated lies” meant to damage the SDF’s reputation. He pointed out that over the past decade, the SDF has worked to protect Syria’s resources and maintain stability in areas under its control.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government inspected the Rmelan oil fields following the implementation of its recent agreement with the SDF. Officials confirmed that all employees would remain in their posts, with Damascus intending to collaborate with international companies to develop the country’s energy sector.

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a deal to halt hostilities, outlining the phased integration of military and administrative structures. The agreement specifies that border crossings and oil fields in northeastern Syria will return to government authority, while the SDF gradually joins the Syrian Army.

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or a start of a complex security phase for Iraq?