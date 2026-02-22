Netanyahu proposes new alliances to counter “radical Sunni and Shia axes”

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is working to shape a new regional axis in the Middle East and its surrounding areas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday, explaining that the initiative brings together India, several Arab and African countries, as well as Greece and Cyprus.

Speaking at the opening of his cabinet's weekly session, Netanyahu added, “The initiative comes within the framework of confronting what he described as a forming Sunni axis and a collapsed Shiite axis.” His remarks coincided with the announcement of an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel on Wednesday.

Regarding the visit, Netanyahu noted that it aims to “deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in economic, political, and security fields,” emphasizing that Israel and India intend to strengthen collaboration in high-tech industries, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

This morning, at the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, to Israel this coming Wednesday. 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in… pic.twitter.com/8cW2ltKdzK — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 22, 2026

Earlier, Netanyahu said he had delivered Israel’s demands on Iran directly to US President Donald Trump, warning Tehran it would face a “beyond imagination” response if it attacks.