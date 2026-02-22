Iraq second among Turkish Cocoa importers in 2025

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked among the top importers of Turkish cocoa products in 2025, with imports exceeding $170 million, a report released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) stated on Sunday.

The figures showed that Turkiye’s cocoa and cocoa product exports reached a new record last year, totaling $1.66B, the highest level ever recorded in the sector. The United States topped the list of importing countries with $244M, followed by Iraq at $175M. Iran came next with $102.8M, followed by Saudi Arabia at $74.2M and Russia at $69.5M.

Although Turkiye is not among the world’s leading cocoa producers, given that cultivation is concentrated in South America and Africa, it relies on importing raw cocoa and processing it into value-added food products.

According to TURKSTAT, Iraq imported $12.38 billion worth of goods from Turkiye in 2025, ranking fifth among Ankara’s largest export markets. The institute reported that Iraqi imports declined 5.02% from $13.034 billion in 2024. The figure also marked a 9.96% drop compared with 2022, when imports totaled $13.75 billion.