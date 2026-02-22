Al-Maliki pledges global partnerships under Iraqi sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki affirmed on Sunday Iraq’s openness to solid international partnerships with the United States and Europe, noting that “Baghdad’s hand is extended” for regional and global cooperation.

In a post on X, Al-Maliki framed this stance as a national duty, stressing the importance of strengthening Iraq’s political process and investing in the country’s infrastructure, education, energy, and public services. He also insisted that Iraq’s identity is “purely Iraqi,” noting that decisions are made in the best interest of its people.

ان مسؤوليتنا الوطنية تجاه شعبنا ووطننا #العراق تفرض علينا السعي وتكريس الخبرات لتصحيح وتقوية مسار العملية السياسيةونحن نؤمن بعراق ديمقراطي مدني منفتح على الشراكات الدولية الرصينة مثل الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا التي تعود علينا العلاقات الاقتصادية معها لإحداث ثورة في توسيع وتعميق…

The remarks come amid a split within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, over whether Al-Maliki should remain its candidate for the country’s next premier.

Earlier today, several sources informed Shafaq News that Al-Maliki insisted any decision to withdraw his nomination for prime minister must be made by a majority vote within the CF, framing voluntary withdrawal as “yielding to US pressure.” According to the sources, some figures within the CF are using intermediaries to encourage a withdrawal without public attribution, while others are mobilizing support to secure enough backing for a majority vote at a meeting expected within hours, ahead of a US-linked deadline.

The United States has openly opposed Al-Maliki’s potential return to office. A US State Department spokesperson indicated to Shafaq News that President Donald Trump’s position remains unchanged, cautioning that selecting Al-Maliki would prompt Washington to reassess its relationship with Iraq. The spokesperson cited concerns about the influence of Iran-backed armed factions in Iraqi politics and the need to strengthen economic partnerships aligned with US objectives.

Al-Maliki, who led the government for eight years between 2006 and 2014, has reaffirmed his commitment to his candidacy, noting that any reversal must come through a formal decision by the CF.

