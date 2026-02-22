Kurdistan Region security forces release party leader in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Sunday, the Head of the Alliance for Democracy and Justice party, Aram Qadir, left detention after spending months in custody of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a source told Shafaq News.

Authorities did not disclose details about the legal procedures surrounding the move, or whether they imposed any conditions on him.

Asayish detained Qadir on July 10 under security measures whose details officials did not publicly announce at the time, a move that drew political and media reactions given his party’s active role in the Region’s political life. Reports at the time linked the arrest to allegations of “disturbing public security” and “organizing political activities without official authorization.” However, authorities did not issue a detailed judicial statement outlining those accusations.