Nouri Al-Maliki’s new doctrine for power: Pragmatism over defiance?

On January 24, 2026, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), currently the largest bloc in Iraq’s parliament, named former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki as its nominee for the country’s next premier, reopening one of Iraq’s most consequential political debates. The response was immediate. Debate intensified in Baghdad, regional capitals recalculated their positions, and Washington issued warnings.

Iraq once again stands at a familiar crossroads, this time under heavier internal strain and sharper external scrutiny. The question is not simply whether Al-Maliki is returning, but whether he returns unchanged or as a political figure reshaped by conflict, experience, and years outside executive office.

Pragmatism over Pride

Sovereignty once defined Al-Maliki’s political vocabulary. During his two terms between 2006 and 2014, he projected a sharp, defiant posture, frequently framing his leadership as resistance to foreign interference, particularly from the United States. His second term (2010–2014) in particular unfolded amid visible tension with Washington, reinforcing the image of a leader intent on consolidating national authority despite mounting political costs.

The environment in 2026 differs markedly. US President Donald Trump has openly warned against Al-Maliki’s return, signaling the possibility of severe measures. Speaking to Shafaq News, political analyst Ahmed Youssef referred to Washington’s explicit objection, noting that Trump described Al-Maliki’s reappointment as a path that could return Iraq to “poverty and comprehensive chaos,” invoking the period when ISIS seized major provinces before Iraq declared victory in 2017.

The implications extend beyond rhetoric as Iraq’s economy remains structurally vulnerable. Its banking channels, oil revenue mechanisms, and access to international financial systems remain deeply intertwined with global institutions. Any US sanctions or reduction in support would carry tangible domestic consequences, affecting currency stability, military cooperation, and reconstruction financing. “A confrontation with Washington today would not be confined to speeches; it would seep into Iraqi daily life,” Youssef warned.

Inside Iraq, reactions have been defensive. Aref Al-Hammami, a senior figure in the State of Law Coalition (SLC) headed by Al-Maliki, described any retreat from the candidacy under foreign pressure as “a political setback affecting all components of the country,” underscoring that Iraq is a sovereign state. The message was direct: external objections should not determine internal political decisions.

The caution, however, is more visible across the broader political arena. Abdulrahman Al-Jazaeri, head of the political bureau of the Tribal Movement in Iraq, pointed to a subtle but important shift within the CF. The next prime minister, he argued, should enjoy “regional acceptability,” citing reservations expressed by major figures within the Framework, including the Al-Hikma Movement led by Ammar Al-Hakim and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq headed by Qais Al-Khazali.

Al-Maliki’s own rhetoric reflects that recalibration. Faced with Trump’s warnings, he has avoided confrontation. Rather than revive the language of resistance, he has focused on “stability,” “investment,” “job opportunities,” and “completing reconstruction.” The shift appears calculated —an effort, as Ahmed Youssef assessed, to reassure external actors while navigating domestic contestation.

‘’Al-Maliki still represents a period rejected by segments of both the Iraqi public and parts of the international community,’’ he observed, noting that even though the language may be softer, the structural constraints remain.

Arming the State

If sovereignty defines one axis of scrutiny, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) —inseparable from Al-Maliki’s political legacy— define another.

Formed in 2014 following a fatwa by top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani amid an unprecedented security collapse, the PMF played a decisive role in confronting ISIS. Its membership stands at around 200,000, comprising about 70 factions from various religious and ethnic backgrounds, though it remains predominantly Shiite. The Iraqi parliament later formalized these factions under the PMF Law, designating the force as a supporting body alongside the Iraqi Armed Forces, both under the authority of the prime minister as commander-in-chief.

Al-Maliki emerged as one of the PMF’s most prominent political defenders, and his previous tenure became closely associated with its rise as an influential actor within Iraq’s security architecture. After the 2025 parliamentary elections, however, his language shifted. He now refers to “restricting arms to the state” and ensuring “one army comprising all components under the command of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.” At the same time, he rejected reports of dissolving the PMF, maintaining that any development should preserve its strength and reinforce its combat readiness rather than weaken it.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Aref Al-Hammami portrayed this framing as national and reassuring, arguing that it does not target any specific group. Discussions over weapons held by factions, he added, fall within an “internal, fraternal relationship” that can be addressed domestically.

Meanwhile, political observer Abu Mithaq Al-Massari interpreted the adjustment not as a reversal but as an elevation of state-centered rhetoric suited to a sensitive political phase. Al-Maliki has not distanced himself from the PMF; he has repositioned the discussion.

For international partners, domestic rivals, and an Iraqi public fatigued by overlapping chains of command, the weapons file remains central. Any incoming government will be assessed by its ability to assert coherent security authority. The shift, therefore, is not a retreat from the PMF but an effort to embed it more clearly within the framework of centralized state power.

Realpolitik on Rails

Syria presents another test of tone and approach. In earlier years, Al-Maliki’s position toward Ahmad Al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani when he led Haya’at Tharir Al-Sham, was unequivocal. He labeled him a terrorist, reflecting Iraqi anxieties over Al-Sharaa's previous role within ISIS in Iraq, the cross-border militancy, and the spillover of Syria’s conflict into Iraqi territory.

That stance aligned with a broader security-first posture shaped by the aftermath of 2011 and the rise of armed groups operating across porous borders.

Following the 2025 elections, the tone shifted. Al-Maliki signaled openness toward engagement with regional actors, including Syria. The adjustment does not abandon security concerns. Rather, it reflects recalculation shaped by geography and necessity. The Iraqi–Syrian border remains a zone of vulnerability, where infiltration risks, energy corridors, oil routes, and humanitarian transit converge.

Iraqi officials indicated that Baghdad seeks strategic stability that preserves internal sovereignty while enabling structured dialogue with Damascus based on national interests. The regional environment has also evolved. Some Arab states, particularly Gulf countries, have recalibrated their posture toward Syria, while US priorities shifted during the Trump phase. At home, pressure favors border stabilization over rhetorical confrontation, steering policy from individual labeling toward state-to-state management.

Quiet Tehran Ties

Al-Maliki has long been viewed as maintaining close ties with Tehran, particularly during the ISIS occupation of large parts of Iraq, when security coordination intensified.

Iranian officials have signaled support for any candidate agreed upon within the CF without publicly endorsing a specific name, effectively offering political cover without overt sponsorship. As Al-Maliki’s recent public messages concentrate more on institutional stability and state authority —and place less visible emphasis on external alliances— the recalibration appears deliberate.

Openly foregrounding ties with Tehran risks amplifying domestic polarization and complicating relations with Sunni and Kurdish factions, as well as Washington. Strategically, the approach suggests balance rather than rupture. The relationship with Iran remains intact, but it is conveyed with greater discretion.

A Return Shaped by Experience

Al-Maliki is not an emerging political figure testing authority. He governed for eight years and left office during one of the most turbulent chapters in Iraq’s modern history. The collapse of provinces, the war against ISIS, and years of internal polarization defined his tenure.

He now seeks not to consolidate authority for the first time, but to restore political legitimacy —a distinction that carries weight. In his second term, he spoke from the position of incumbent authority. Today, he operates as a candidate navigating objections: domestic fragmentation, Shiite hesitation, American warnings, and speculation about sanctions.

The experience of power and the cost of crisis appear to have reshaped his tone. Confrontation carries consequences. Institutional paralysis carries consequences, and economic rupture definitely carries consequences.

His recent discourse reflects a political actor more attentive to balance than confrontation. This is not a declared ideological revision, but a recalibrated method. Whether that recalibration signals a deeper transformation or merely strategic repositioning remains the defining question.

What is clear is that 2026 is not 2012. Al-Maliki’s path back to power runs not through the vocabulary of his past, but through careful management of Iraq’s present.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.