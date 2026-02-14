CENTCOM: US strikes hit 30+ ISIS targets in Syria

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces carried out 10 airstrikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria between February 3 and 12, as part of efforts to dismantle the group’s remaining networks, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operations followed five earlier strikes between January 27 and February 2 against a communications site, a logistics hub, and storage facilities, all affiliated with ISIS.

Linking the strikes to Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched after a December 13 ambush near Palmyra that killed two US service members and an American interpreter and targeted US and Syrian partner forces, the command noted that over the past two months, more than 50 ISIS fighters have been killed or captured, with more than 100 infrastructure sites struck using hundreds of precision munitions.

Despite losing territorial control, ISIS continues to operate through dispersed sleeper cells across Syria, including in areas near the borders with Iraq and Lebanon. CENTCOM previously reported that more than 300 ISIS operatives were detained and over 20 killed in Syria during 2025.

