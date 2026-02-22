Iran sees ‘good chance’ for nuclear breakthrough

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that he will likely meet US envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva next week, noting that a “good chance” still exists for a diplomatic solution on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Speaking with CBS News, Araghchi stressed that Tehran remains committed to negotiations that safeguard its national interests, underlining that diplomacy is the only path for Washington to gain clarity on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

“There is no need for an American military buildup,” Araghchi warned, asserting that Iran will not be intimidated and is fully prepared to respond to any threats.

Addressing the nuclear program, he noted that Iran’s activities are focused solely on peaceful purposes and defended its right to enrich uranium. “Our enrichment technology is homegrown, a source of national pride, and non-negotiable.”

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh confirmed that Iranian forces are fully prepared across all operational levels, maintaining close surveillance of movements in the region and beyond. He added that while Iranian missiles cannot reach the US, Tehran reserves the right to strike American bases if provoked.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump set a 15-day deadline for Iran to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal,” warning of potential consequences. Tehran, however, reiterated its uranium enrichment rights. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian remarked that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

Both sides have resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are now stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

