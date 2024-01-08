Yair Lapid calls for ousting Netanyahu, forming alternative Israeli government

Shafaq News/ Israeli opposition head Yair Lapid called for the resignation of the National Unity faction, led by Minister Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and Gideon Sa'ar, from the emergency wartime government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid emphasized the need for a different government and a new prime minister in Israel.

"The State of Israel needs a different government, a different prime minister," stated Lapid on Monday. He added, "Yesh Atid will give all of its 24 votes in the Knesset to any move to oust the government, either by election or by forming an alternative government."

Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing increasing pressure within his right-wing coalition government, marked by sharp disagreements over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, now in its fourth month with no resolution or pause in hostilities in sight.