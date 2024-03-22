Israeli PM would face boycott on Capitol Hill

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a potential boycott from congressional progressives if he accepts an invitation to address Congress, according to Axios.

Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) stated, "I'm not going," citing that Netanyahu has nothing to offer that would benefit his district and expressing constituents' dissatisfaction with Israel's war efforts.

Similarly, Representative Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said he would not attend, labeling Netanyahu as a "bad person."

Representative Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Ill.) expressed to Axios doubts about attending, citing Israel's right-wing coalition as the most extreme in the country's history and criticizing Israel's conduct during the war.

On the other hand, representative Greg Casar (D-Texas) remarked that it's unlikely he would rearrange his schedule to attend, emphasizing the symbolic importance of expressing disagreement with Netanyahu.

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a progressive "Squad" member and the only Palestinian American in Congress, strongly opposed Netanyahu's potential address, suggesting he should be sent to the Hague instead.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) intends to invite Netanyahu to address Congress, a move supported by some House Republicans to respond to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's criticism of Netanyahu.

Schumer, however, signaled a bipartisan approach, stating he would welcome Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Furthermore, Axios reported that some Democrats, like Representative Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), view the invitation as political and have indicated they won't attend, calling it a "glorified Republican Conference meeting."

Even among Jewish progressives, there is uncertainty about attending Netanyahu's speech, with Representative Becca Balint (D-Vt.) stating a need to consider the message sent by attendance carefully.

Representative Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the New Democrat Coalition, expects most members to attend, affirming support for Israel despite concerns about civilian casualties in the conflict.

These statements came amid an increasing strain in the United States's relationship with Israel and the beginning of a Middle-Eastern tour of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where hunger is spreading, and hopes for a ceasefire in time for Ramadan were dashed last week.

Residents of Gaza City in the north described the most intense fighting in months around the Al Shifa hospital, when dozens were killed due to the Israeli bombardment and the severe deficiency in medical equipment.

So far, Blinken has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; then he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

The conflict, which has lasted for five months, has led to critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, reaching famine levels in some areas, according to the United Nations.

So far, Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women.