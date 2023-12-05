Netanyahu accuses Hamas of sexually assaulting the hostages

Shafaq News / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that he had heard stories of sexual assaults during a meeting with the hostages returned by Hamas during the ceasefire period in Gaza, an allegation the movement denies.

Netanyahu stated, "I have heard, and you have also heard, about sexual assaults and brutal rapes like no other."

Immediately after, US President Joe Biden called for condemning the "sexual violence" committed by Hamas following allegations of rapes and other incidents during the October 7 attack on Israel.

During a campaign rally in Boston, Biden said, "The world cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening. We all must condemn the sexual violence by Hamas terrorists unequivocally."

Earlier, Israeli government spokesperson Ofir Gendelman raised these allegations, stating, "Hamas monsters also raped men on October 7. Whoever committed these crimes is not a Muslim or a fighter. He is a devil, and his destiny is hell."