US's Biden denounces Hamas attack, confirms American casualties and hostages

Shafaq News/ The US President Joe Biden condemned the attack by Hamas on Israelis, revealing for the first time that 14 Americans had lost their lives and several were being held hostage by the Iranian-backed Islamist group.

In an address from the White House, Biden expressed outrage over the recent events and pledged unwavering support for Israel during this crisis.

"This is an act of sheer evil," Biden declared, referring to the surprise invasion by Hamas militants that resulted in the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

More than 1,000 Israelis, including at least 14 Americans, lost their lives in the onslaught. Biden underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "There are moments in this life when pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed in this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend."

The President highlighted the ongoing hostage situation, with Hamas holding an estimated 100 to 150 people, including Americans, captive in Gaza. He expressed concern for their safety, acknowledging Hamas's threat to execute hostages if Israel did not halt airstrikes on Gaza without warnings.

In his remarks, Biden emphasized the United States' steadfast support for Israel and its commitment to assist in its response to the attacks. "We will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack. There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse," he stated.

The US President also detailed the United States' actions with allies worldwide to support Israel. He called on Congress to take urgent action in funding the national security requirements of critical partners, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in the face of this crisis.