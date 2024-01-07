Netanyahu demands lie detector tests for cabinet ministers after leaks

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly demanded high ranking officials take lie detector tests, saying too many government deliberations are being leaked to the press.

“We have a plague of leaks and I am not willing to continue like this, which is why I directed the promotion of a law that everyone who sits in cabinets and security discussions, including the political and professional ranks – will undergo a polygraph,” Netanyahu said during Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Channel 12 reported.

The prime minister’s comments come after widespread press coverage of how a meeting last Thursday, which was called to discuss postwar Gaza, ended in acrimony and recriminations.

Support for Netanyahu has fallen sharply of late despite Israeli public opinion remaining firmly behind its military’s offensive in Gaza.

The prime minister has refused to take direct responsibility for the security failures that allowed Hamas to stage its October 7 massacre, but has vowed to press on with the retaliatory action.