Netanyahu to Biden: we have to go in

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to President Biden on Sunday that Israel has no alternative but to initiate a ground operation in Gaza.
Netanyahu asserted, "We have to go in," as reported by sources from both Israel and the United States, who were briefed on the call.
The Prime Minister has described the ongoing clashes between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides as a "long and difficult war."
On Monday, the Israeli military Mobilized 300,000 reserve soldiers, marking the largest call-up of reservists in decades, as part of preparations for a potential ground offensive in Gaza.
During their conversation, President Biden raised the issue of Israeli hostages in Gaza with Netanyahu, according to the sources to Axios.
"We have to go in. We can't negotiate now," Netanyahu emphasized. Both the White House and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to provide comments.
Netanyahu informed Biden that Israel perceived no other option but to respond forcefully, citing the necessity to demonstrate strength in the Middle East. "We need to restore deterrence," Netanyahu told Biden, who did not attempt to dissuade him from pursuing a ground operation.
According to a U.S. source to Axios, President Biden is expected to handle the current Gaza conflict similarly to the 2021 Gaza war. The U.S. will publicly support Israel while maintaining frequent but discreet diplomatic engagement with Netanyahu and regional leaders.
Biden also inquired about a potential scenario involving a second front being opened along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militant group, fired three rockets towards an Israeli military outpost on the northern border on Sunday.
On Monday, the Israeli forces shot and killed several gunmen who attempted to infiltrate Israel through the Lebanese border. Hezbollah disclaimed involvement in the incident. The Israelo army also targeted several Hezbollah outposts near the border.
Netanyahu informed Biden of the concern regarding a front on the Lebanese border and Israel's preparations for such a scenario. However, he underscored that Israel saw no alternative but to respond forcefully in Gaza, according to the sources.