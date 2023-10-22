Netanyahu says Israel will devastate Lebanon if the group enters the war

2023-10-22T14:49:43+00:00

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Sunday against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

 

In an official transcript of a briefing Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

 

That war, launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct 7, was “do or die” for Israel, Netanyahu said

