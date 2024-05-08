Iraqi National Security Ministerial Council adopts 2024-2028 strategy

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security approved the 2024-2028 strategy.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired an evening meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security on Wednesday, during which the security situation in Iraq along with other issues aimed to enhancing security and stability, and addressing the key requirements for the success of security and intelligence work for our various security forces were discussed."

He added that "the meeting approved the National Security Strategy 2024-2028, prepared according to approved standards, to be comprehensive and aligned with the government program, and recommended to the Council of Ministers for approval."

"The Ministerial Council discussed the plans to secure strategic economic and developmental projects implemented in Baghdad and the Governorates.”

Rasool also stated that "the Council agreed to exempt the Kurdistan Region's Guard Forces from customs duties on military sales, similar to the Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Counter-Terrorism, with their armament to be handled by the Ministry of Defense in the federal government."