Iraq MPs seek parliamentary review of customs tariff increase

Baghdad

Lawmakers are collecting signatures to add the recent customs tariff increase to the agenda of parliament’s next session, State of Law MP Ibtisam Al-Hilali told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Hilali argued that measures adopted by the caretaker government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have directly affected citizens, pointing to rising prices of food, consumer goods, and electrical appliances. She called on parliament to exercise its oversight authority by reviewing the decisions and evaluating their impact on households and traders.

Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, Al-Hilali noted, had urged the cabinet to suspend Cabinet Decision No. 957 of 2025 for 90 days and introduce a temporary 5% tariff on selected goods pending review, but the government has neither responded nor halted implementation for reassessment.

The decision, enacted in January 2026, amended Iraq’s tariff schedule and raised duties on several categories to between 5% and 30%. The move triggered protests and temporary market closures, with traders warning that higher import costs and tighter border procedures were disrupting commerce and pushing up retail prices ahead of Ramadan.

