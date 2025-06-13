Iran-Israel strands citizens abroad: KRG addresses flight chaos

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) established an emergency joint committee to assist Kurdish citizens stranded abroad after Iraq closed its airspace, suspending all inbound and outbound flights.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Relations confirmed the committee, including representatives from both the Department and the Ministry of Interior, maintains contact with affected citizens and foreign authorities, emphasizing its focus on securing the safety of stranded individuals and facilitating their return.

The sudden airspace closure has left many travelers stranded, especially in Istanbul, where numerous Kurdish passengers had been waiting to connect to flights bound for the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, Hajj pilgrims returning through Amman have faced disruptions caused by flight delays and cancellations.

Earlier today, Karwan Stuni, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Hajj and Umrah Commission, confirmed that the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia has been interrupted due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Stuni indicated that should the current conditions continue, authorities may resort to overland routes to bring pilgrims back to the Region.