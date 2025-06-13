Israel-Iran: Airspace closures disrupt flights across Middle East

Shafaq News/ Air travel across the Middle East faced disruption on Friday as tensions escalated following Israel’s large-scale strikes on Iran.

The Syrian Air announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, citing the closure of regional airspace.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, also confirmed the cancellation of several services to and from Tel Aviv on Friday.

Flight tracking data showed delays and rerouted flights across the region, particularly in air corridors over Iraq, Jordan, and the Gulf.

The suspension comes amid widespread regional tension following Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli military operation that struck deep into Iranian territory, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3—involving a barrage of drones and cruise missiles toward Israel.