Basra Airport reopens after brief security halt

Shafaq News/ Basra International Airport reopened for flights following a temporary suspension, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport confirmed on Sunday.

In remarks with Shafaq News, Ministry spokesperson Maytham al-Safi pointed to a temporary halt implemented earlier in the day as a precautionary measure. The suspension was linked to security concerns, though no details were provided about the nature of the threat.

Basra International Airport remains the only operational airport in Iraq amid a nationwide airspace closure, imposed as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify. Flights continue during daylight hours only.

The suspension—and its swift reversal—came just hours after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which President Donald Trump described as “precise and successful.”