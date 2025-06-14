Iraq extends airspace closure until Sunday amid Iran-Israel escalations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities extended the closure of the country’s airspace until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, following a security assessment, a security source confirmed to Shafaq News.

The move follows the recent escalations between Iran and Israel, with Iraqi authorities describing Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace to launch military strikes on Iran as “a blatant violation” of national sovereignty and international law.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the airspace closure extension with an exception for Basra International Airport, which remains open for flights during daytime hours only.

In a statement, the authority announced that this decision aimed at ensuring the safety of air navigation and aircraft operations at Basra airport.

It also added that reopening the southern airspace marks the first phase of a gradual plan to fully restore Iraqi airspace operations, emphasizing that passenger safety and civil aviation security continue to be the highest priorities.