Iran accuses Iraq of enabling Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi accused Iraq of enabling Israeli airstrikes by failing to prevent violations of its airspace.

Takht-Ravanchi claimed that Iraq “does not have precise control over its territory, but it remains responsible” for allowing Israeli aircraft to pass through its airspace during recent attacks on Iranian sites, adding that Iran would formulate a response plan targeting those who choose to “stand neutral” in the current confrontation.

The Iranian diplomat also confirmed that Tehran called on Iraqi authorities to submit a formal complaint to the UN Security Council, urging the UN to take steps to halt what he described as continued Israeli aggression against Iran.

Earlier today, the Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sabah Al-Numan, threatened to confront Israeli violations of Iraqi airspace during its strikes on Iran.