Iraq extends airspace closure following Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq extended its airspace closure amid escalating Iranian-Israeli hostilities, as regional aviation routes remained in flux with partial reopening and continued suspensions.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the closure remained in effect until 1:00 p.m. Baghdad time, citing ongoing risk assessments and the need to protect civilian aviation, following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets and Iran’s retaliatory missile launches.

In response to the Israeli airspace breach, Baghdad submitted a formal complaint to the UN Security Council.

In Lebanon, Middle East Airlines canceled all inbound flights and suspended 20 outbound departures scheduled for Saturday morning.

Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that eastern air corridors remain closed. “Flights to Syria, Iraq, and Jordan are still suspended; only westbound routes via Cyprus remain operational,” Director General Amin Jaber told Shafaq News.

Meanwhile, Syria fully reopened its airspace to civilian air traffic, according to its civil aviation authority.