Navigating crisis: Iraq's strategic diplomacy under PM Al-Sudani in the face of regional conflicts

Shafaq News/ Members of the Iraqi Parliament and political analysts have praised Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for his proactive efforts to prevent Iraq from being entangled in the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, including high-level meetings with ambassadors from major global powers such as the United States, Russia, and China.

Support for Neutrality

The Iraqi Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee expressed its full support for Al-Sudani’s approach, emphasizing that his policies are d”esigned to maintain Iraq’s neutrality while protecting the country’s vital interests.” The committee stressed the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s religious leadership, government institutions, armed forces, and the unity of its political and social fabric.

Abbas Al-Jubouri, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, praised the Prime Minister’s diplomatic initiatives, facilitated through the Foreign Ministry, describing them as a "correct step." He explained that Iraq’s Parliament has been actively involved, with the acting Speaker of Parliament holding meetings with European Union ambassadors and other international representatives.

"The legislative and executive branches are aligned in creating a position of strength for Iraq," Al-Jubouri said.

Diplomatic Engagement with Major Powers

Bassem Al-Awadi, the Iraqi government spokesperson, highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister’s recent diplomatic engagements. He explained that “Al-Sudani’s meetings with the ambassadors of the US, Russia, and China are part of a larger strategy to prevent the further escalation of violence in Gaza and Lebanon and to ensure stability in Iraq and the region.”

During these discussions, Al-Sudani called for more active involvement from China and Russia in curbing the crisis by utilizing international organizations to halt aggression, protect civilians, and preserve global peace. Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for greater international coordination in activating relief programs to assist the victims of the war.

Al-Sudani also raised concerns about "extremist media outlets" that had recently made derogatory statements about Iraq’s highest religious authority, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani. He appealed to the ambassadors, representing permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to take a "firm position against such inflammatory rhetoric."

Calls for International Dialogue

Iraqi MP Ali Ni’ma Al-Bandawi cautioned against the potential dangers posed by further escalation in the region. He urged for “diplomatic efforts to extend beyond the current talks with ambassadors and foreign ministers,” advocating for an international dialogue aimed at preventing the region from descending into broader conflicts.

"The situation in Iraq and the region cannot tolerate any escalation," Al-Bandawi told Shafaq News Agency. He stressed that it is crucial to initiate discussions at an international level to protect the region from potential wars.

Al-Bandawi also pointed to Iraq’s growing role as a mediator between Arab states, citing Baghdad’s increasing diplomatic credibility in Arab, regional, and international arenas. “Iraq’s efforts to foster dialogue and mitigate conflicts are key aspects of its rising influence in the region.”

Proactive Steps for Regional Stability

Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s recent meetings with ambassadors from Russia, China, and the US represent a significant move toward diplomacy, according to political analyst Saif Al-Saadi. These efforts come at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mentioned a "new Middle East," following the events of October 7.

Al-Saadi explained that “Al-Sudani is taking proactive measures to prevent Iraq and other influential countries in the region from descending into further instability, especially in light of veiled threats targeting Iraq’s religious authorities and key political figures.”

The discussions with ambassadors of the UN Security Council’s permanent members, he added, may influence decisions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza or prevent the expansion of the conflict. Al-Saadi saw the Prime Minister’s efforts as a positive move toward reducing tensions in the region.

Efforts to Defuse Regional Crises

Political analyst Abbas Al-Jubouri echoed similar sentiments, stressing that Iraq has historically avoided aligning itself with international axes of conflict. He believed that through Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s meetings with key diplomats and officials, “Iraq can now play a vital role in defusing the crisis in the region," adding that if tensions continue to escalate, Iraq and its neighboring countries will inevitably be affected.

"Iraq aims to play a major role in restoring balance to the region through its diplomatic relationships."

Criticism of Iraq’s Foreign Policy Approach

Despite the positive assessments, some analysts remain critical of Iraq’s foreign policy under Al-Sudani. Political analyst Ahmed Al-Yasiri argued that the Prime Minister’s government has been less active in foreign affairs compared to previous administrations, largely because of its focus on internal issues such as strengthening the middle class, promoting internal reconciliation, and breaking the political deadlock within the country.

"While these internal policies are important," Al-Yasiri told Shafaq News, "they have affected Iraq’s foreign political performance, which has been less active during the current regional crisis."

Al-Yasiri criticized Iraq’s delayed response to the Gaza conflict, noting that the country’s stance only emerged after the Arab League meeting. He argued that Iraq’s approach has relied mainly on issuing statements rather than taking concrete actions alongside its Arab allies.

While acknowledging the importance of Al-Sudani’s recent diplomatic moves, Al-Yasiri believed they came “too late.” He also expressed concern that the “government’s decision-making process is overly reliant on the Coordination Framework, a parliamentary bloc, instead of being led by the executive branch.”

"The government, not parliamentary blocs, should be leading such initiatives," he said.

The Need for Decisive Leadership

Al-Yasiri concluded by emphasizing the need for Prime Minister Al-Sudani to take a more decisive stance. He urged the Prime Minister to call for an Arab summit involving key regional players such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt to develop a unified position.

“It is necessary to activate security agreements with these countries to address potential Israeli threats to Iraq.”