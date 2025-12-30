UAE denies role in Yemen escalation

Shafaq News– Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday rejected accusations that it fueled tensions in Yemen or posed a threat to Saudi Arabia’s security.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said its activities in Yemen’s eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra focus on de-escalation, civilian protection, and stability in coordination with Saudi authorities. It denied that weapons were delivered through Mukalla port, stating that the vehicles unloaded there belonged solely to UAE forces and were discussed in advance with Saudi officials.

Recent developments, the ministry warned, risk escalation at a time requiring restraint, pointing to what it described as threats from Al-Qaeda, the Houthis (Ansarallah) movement, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

بيان دولة الإمارات حوّل الأحداث الجارية في اليمنhttps://t.co/H5MfJxa2ad pic.twitter.com/rjwgyVSnpc — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) December 30, 2025

Earlier today, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council revoked its joint defense agreement with the UAE and ordered Emirati forces to withdraw within 24 hours. The decision followed tensions linked to Southern Transitional Council deployments and alleged unauthorized transfers through Mukalla port.

Saudi Arabia confirmed a coalition operation at the port to block unapproved support and reported no casualties.