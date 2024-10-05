Israel considers strikes on armed groups in Iraq, Iran's nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ Israel is preparing to take action against armed groups in Iraq after a deadly drone attack from Iraqi territory killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded several others in the occupied Golan Heights, Yedioth Ahronoth Newspaper reported on Saturday. This marks the first time an attack from Iraq has caused fatalities in Israel.

The Israeli military is reportedly planning a response, drawing comparisons to previous actions, such as the Israeli strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, controlled by the Houthis, after a missile fired from Yemen killed an Israeli civilian. At the time, Security Minister Yoav Gallant said, “The first time they killed an Israeli citizen, we attacked. The fire can be seen across the Middle East.”

Israeli officials indicated that they are considering similar action in Iraq. “We will find the appropriate response, whether it's a direct reaction to the drone attack on army soldiers in the Golan or something else. We will certainly act,” they stated.

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that two soldiers were killed and 23 others injured early Wednesday morning by a drone launched from Iraq. The attack occurred around 2:50 a.m., and another drone was intercepted shortly after.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the strike, stating that they used an advanced drone model for the first time.

Retaliation Against Iran

Officials also expressed concern over Iran’s influence, warning of potential further surprises across multiple fronts.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told The Guardian Newspaper that Israel has an "urgent and necessary" need to retaliate. He suggested that Israel might launch a large-scale airstrike on Iran's oil industry or even conduct a symbolic attack on a military target.

Barak added, "The Israeli response model can be seen in the retaliatory airstrikes on oil facilities and power stations at the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. We could see something similar, perhaps a large attack that could happen more than once."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden addressed ongoing discussions in Washington regarding a potential Israeli strike on Iran's oil sector, stating on Thursday, "The answer is no," when asked if the US would support such an action. Biden emphasized that while Israel has the right to defend itself, any response should be proportional.

However, Former US President Donald Trump criticized Biden’s opposition to Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, urging Israel to "strike" the facilities, saying, "Hit the nukes first, and deal with the rest later."