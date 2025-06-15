Baghdad rejects accusations of Israeli attacks from Iraqi soil

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee dismissed, on Sunday, Iranian claims that Israel launched airstrikes from Iraqi territory.

Committee member Yasser Watout told Shafaq News the accusations—made Saturday by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi—were “baseless and unsupported by evidence.”

“We’ve consulted with all relevant security and air force authorities, and there’s no indication of any Israeli launch or transit from Iraq,” Watout stated, stressing that Iraq prohibits the use of its territory for attacks on neighboring countries.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion on June 13, which struck Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with True Promise 3, firing waves of missiles at Israeli military targets over a three-day span.