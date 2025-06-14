Iraq decries Israel at UN over airspace breach

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abbas Kadhom Obaid, condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran and its use of Iraqi airspace, describing the act as “a blatant violation” of national sovereignty and international law.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council session chaired by Guyana, Obaid confirmed that the incursion represented “a direct threat to Iraqi and regional security,” urging the Council to denounce the violation, hold Israel accountable, and take measures to prevent further incidents.

“Baghdad is committed to non-interference, respect for the sovereignty of other nations, and adherence to international law and the UN Charter,” he added.

ممثل العراق في الأمم المتحدة يدين أمام مجلس الأمن العدوان الإسرائيلي على إيران وانتهاك سيادة العراق وأجوائه – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/nA5GWsoUqg pic.twitter.com/GokxgJqDhe — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) June 14, 2025

On Friday, Baghdad denounced the Israeli assault on Iran and formally submitted a complaint to the Security Council, criticizing Tel Aviv’s use of Iraqi airspace in conducting military operations.