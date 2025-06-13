Iraq denounces Israeli strike on Iran: UN must take firm measures

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Government strongly condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran, calling the attack a “blatant violation” of international law and a grave threat to global peace and security.

In a statement, Government Spokesman Basim Al-Awadi said, “This act represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Al-Awadi noted the timing of the attack—coinciding with ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations—underscores its destabilizing intent and urged the international community not to remain silent.

“Mere statements of condemnation are no longer sufficient,” he stated. “The international position must be translated into practical and deterrent actions.”

The Iraqi government called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency session and take “firm and tangible measures” to prevent further aggression and to reassert the credibility of international legal norms. Should current mechanisms fail, Baghdad urged world powers to initiate discussions on new frameworks for global accountability and justice.

Reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to sovereignty, non-aggression, and peaceful dispute resolution, Al-Awadi expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and all nations “who believe in a just international order based on respect for rules rather than their violation, and on the rule of law, not the law of the jungle.”