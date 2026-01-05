Basra governor extends investment chief’s term despite court ruling

Shafaq News– Basra

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani has extended the term of the head of the provincial Investment Authority for an additional three months, despite a court ruling ordering his removal, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the National Investment Commission had also formally requested Salman’s removal in a letter sent to the Basra province, citing the court ruling.

The head of the Investment Committee in the Basra Provincial Council, Atiyaf al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News that the council has taken steps to challenge the extension, noting, “the council sent several official letters to judicial authorities, the Integrity Commission, the Basra authorities, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, requesting the legal basis for extending the mandate of the Investment Authority’s head.”

She said that during Salman’s tenure, 67 residential investment complexes were approved, but these projects failed to address Basra’s housing shortage and instead worsened the situation.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Iraqi legal expert Ahmed al-Abadi said, “The governor’s decision could constitute a criminal offense under Iraqi law.”

“Reinstating the head of the Investment Authority despite a binding court ruling falls under Article 329 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended, he clarified, explaining that the article stipulates prison or fines, or both, for any public official who abuses their position to suspend or obstruct the implementation of government orders, laws, regulations, or judicial rulings issued by competent authorities.

Al-Abadi added that “the same article also penalizes any public official who refuses to implement a court ruling or official order after receiving a formal warning and when execution of that ruling falls within their authority.”

